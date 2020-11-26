Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.27

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 53793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $404.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 567,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,927.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $129,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,240 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 767,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

