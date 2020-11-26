Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airbus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $27.38 on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

