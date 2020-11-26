Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele Sells 1,850 Shares

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) EVP David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $14,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Aichele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, David Aichele sold 1,400 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $11,256.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $7.67 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

