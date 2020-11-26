Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $277.72 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.30. The company has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

