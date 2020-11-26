Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Linda A. Marvin Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00.

Shares of ALGT opened at $172.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

