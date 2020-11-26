Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $91.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $125.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.90.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $82,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.