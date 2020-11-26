Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ: AOSL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/23/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/23/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00.

11/17/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/11/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $22.00.

10/6/2020 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.00.

AOSL opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.59 million, a P/E ratio of 413.67 and a beta of 2.29. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bing Xue sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $25,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,891. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 134.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,619,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 927,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after buying an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 193.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 53,260 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

