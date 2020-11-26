AlphaValue Lowers Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to Reduce

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortum Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FOJCY opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

