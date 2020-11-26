Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ALS stock opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $457.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Laurentian reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

