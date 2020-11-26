Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine raised Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Amdocs by 7.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amdocs by 56.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $1,147,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $5,073,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

