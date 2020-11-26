Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley Sells 7,830 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.