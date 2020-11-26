American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

AEO opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock valued at $535,697. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,192 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,513,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 435,420 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.