American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

NYSE AEP opened at $85.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

