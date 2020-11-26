American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 150.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 73.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day moving average is $99.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

