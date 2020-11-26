American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359,645 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of American International Group worth $128,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in American International Group by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in American International Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $40.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,242,460. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.