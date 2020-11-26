American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.83

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 822122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 185,049 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSC)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

