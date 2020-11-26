American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $233.00 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

