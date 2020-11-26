American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

NYSE AMT opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

