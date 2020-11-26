American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Tower by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after acquiring an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after acquiring an additional 329,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $233.00 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.20 and its 200 day moving average is $248.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.