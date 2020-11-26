American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 19.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 46.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.