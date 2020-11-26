Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.75. Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 24,317,622 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) (LON:AMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX 0.60 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amigo Holdings PLC will post 2482.0000865 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) news, insider Jonathan Roe acquired 180,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,923.96). Also, insider Gary Jennison acquired 500,000 shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

