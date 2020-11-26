Amino Network Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Amino Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Amino Network has a market cap of $68,361.72 and $73,819.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and MXC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00071842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00360601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $527.26 or 0.03074679 BTC.

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,165,287 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

