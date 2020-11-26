ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.91.

About AMS

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

