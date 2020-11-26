Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,352,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,587. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

