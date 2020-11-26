Analysts Anticipate NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. NextGen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.57, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 174.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 189,386 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 71.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 103.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 179,121 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.