Analysts Expect Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.02). Metalla Royalty & Streaming also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Metalla Royalty & Streaming.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 202,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $351.82 million and a PE ratio of -68.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 83.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter worth $343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter worth $441,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 891,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.