Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.21. M&T Bank posted earnings of $3.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $11.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.73.

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $122.30. 1,487,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,026. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.29. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 981.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

