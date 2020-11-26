Analysts Expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $210.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.30 million and the highest is $213.09 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $239.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $866.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $880.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $829.01 million, with estimates ranging from $719.11 million to $917.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth $42,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter worth $4,003,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 48.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 53.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 87.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 30,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 201,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,975. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a market cap of $939.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

