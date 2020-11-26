Analysts Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.85) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.91) and the highest is ($0.74). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.13).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $67,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renato Skerlj sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $46,963.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,642 shares of company stock valued at $297,807. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

