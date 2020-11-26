Analysts Issue Forecasts for Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average is $96.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,818 over the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.