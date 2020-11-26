Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $12.94 on Thursday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.