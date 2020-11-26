Analysts Offer Predictions for Medtronic plc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $113.31 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

