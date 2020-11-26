Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) PT at $6.65

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 115,346 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 125,899 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 970,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

