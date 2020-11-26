Analysts Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) PT at $66.33

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1,191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 5,851.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,875 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 268,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.31. National Beverage has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $99.26.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.