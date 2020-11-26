Analysts Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT at $23.77

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

