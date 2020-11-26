Analysts Set QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) PT at $49.00

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

QADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. QAD has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,475.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QAD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 454.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

