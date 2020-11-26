Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $240.18

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.25. The company had a trading volume of 207,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,856. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.45, for a total value of $231,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,386.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

