Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

