Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) (LON:ARG) Shares Gap Up to $1.80

Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) (LON:ARG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $2.05. Argos Resources Ltd (ARG.L) shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 8,620 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

Argos Resources Ltd, together with its subsidiary, Argos Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands. The company holds a 100% interest in license PL001, which covers approximately 1,126 square kilometers in the North Falkland Basin. Argos Resources Ltd was founded in 1995 and is based in Stanley, the Falkland Islands.

