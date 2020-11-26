ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.10% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $132.72 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.14.

