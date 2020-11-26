Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,447,785 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.46% of Carrier Global worth $120,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,064,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,030,009. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

