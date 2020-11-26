Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 1,673,800 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,667,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.97% of Principal Financial Group worth $107,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 370,177 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,125,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 711,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,389. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

