Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $88,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 4,740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 149.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 3,441,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,792,832. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

