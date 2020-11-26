Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378,044 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.14% of Zynga worth $112,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of ZNGA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. 22,830,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,525,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -268.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,405. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.