Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 141,236 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,236 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $85,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 60.0% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $3.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.78. 502,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.88.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.