Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 284,761 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 379.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 284,761 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.27% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $109,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.95.

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $326.19. 344,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $339.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.