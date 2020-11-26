Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,794,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 477,925 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $121,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,866. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

