Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.72% of Whirlpool worth $83,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $1,582,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 14.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,786. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 2,106 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.03, for a total transaction of $412,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

