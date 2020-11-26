Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $113.25 Million Stock Position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,649 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of The Unilever Group worth $113,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in The Unilever Group by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Unilever Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. 4,405,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,866. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is an increase from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

