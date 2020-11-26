Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $117.15 Million Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 24,305.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $117,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6,556.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $804,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock worth $1,360,336 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.38. 1,113,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,374. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MXIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

